Great acts for Ballydehob Jazz Festival

THE Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back in full swing for its 17th edition this May bank holiday weekend with an incredible line up of gigs, art, and activities.

Music lovers can look forward to unique live original shows, a free music trail of over 30 Irish and international acts, a jazz poetry slam, swing dance lessons, a late night jazz club for adults, a circus school for kids, flower and food workshops, a craft market, the renowned Ballydehob Jazz New Orleans funeral parade and many other treats and surprises.

Not to be missed is the world premiere of Camilla Griehsel’s new studio album show Mamasongue Source, alongside exceptional musicians all the way from the Congo and South Africa.

Headlining on Saturday is the anticipated TarantaCeltica; a multi-instrumentalist high energy musical collaborative that combines the rhythmic percussions of southern Italy with traditional Irish jigs and melodies that guarantee to have the crowd on their feet.

‘It’s amazing how the festival has evolved from a bunch of jazz enthusiasts wanting to bring music of world stage standard to our small village 18 years ago, to a true celebration of the wild energy of jazz interpreted by an incredibly talented creative community, alongside local and international acts like Donal Dineen, the Canibal Dandies, Tacla, The Schmoozenbergs, Eve Clague, Duelling Pianos, Mafia Cats. How this village pulls together is incredible,’ said festival creative director Joe O’Leary.

• Weekend passes to all headline shows are €65. See www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org for more.