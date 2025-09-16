Drimoleague Singing Festival hits the right note

The annual Drimoleague Singing Festival takes place this year from the 18th to 21st September, and boasts an impressive line-up including three legends of Irish music, Mary Coughlan, Andy Irvine, and Luka Bloom.

The final concert of the weekend, on Sunday 21st at 7:30pm in All Saints church, will be a celebration of Mary Coughlan’s 40-plus years in a business, which has always recognised her as one of the best blues and jazz singers in Ireland.

Ms Coughlan said she was ‘delighted’ to be a part of the Drimoleague Singing Festival: ‘I’ve heard great things about it and the audiences it brings.’

Before she performs however, and earlier that afternoon, Lisa Lambe brings her Mamó show to the Top of the Rock with the guitarist Steve Cooney.

The show, subtitled ‘Songs My Grandmother Gave Me’, is a journey through memory and identity with popular songs throughout.

On Saturday, legendary folk singer Andy Irvine is playing a lunchtime concert in the Methodist church followed by the extraordinary Jinx Lennon in the village hall.

The 5pm concert in the Drimoleague Inn on Saturday features Larry Beau, singer, songwriter, whistler and troubadour.

Another iconic Irish singer, Luka Bloom, is celebrating 50 years in the business and this year released his 24th album, A Second Wind. Following a bout of ill-health late last year, he is back doing what he loves, and performs in St Matthew’s church on Saturday night 20th at 8pm supported by Ballydehob’s Molly O’Mahony.

The festival starts, as always, with the final of the pub singing competition on Thursday 18th with heats running throughout September. The competition is free to enter for all over 18s, with a first prize of €250 and the Vin Forbes Perpetual Trophy. No need to book, just turn up on the night and sing your heart out, unaccompanied and unamplified.

The weekend also includes singing workshops with Liam Ó Maonlai and George Murphy, open singing sessions including the Irish language session Abair Amhrán, a free Culture Night gig featuring Drimoleague man Aidan Keane, a Saturday night late gig with Kurdish/Syrian bouzouki player and singer Mohammad Syfkhan, and a Sunday lunchtime concert with Brendan Begley that is sure to rouse and entertain the audience.

Full details of the programme plus tickets are available on the festival website.