WATCH: Re-Creation: The Trial of Ian Bailey

A NEW film from six-time Academy Award™ Nominee Jim Sheridan, co-directed by David Merriman, is set to be released exclusively at Omniplex Cinemas on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Titled 'Re-Creation: The Trial of Ian Bailey,' this 89-minute film (IFCO: 12) is a fictional dramatisation that explores what might have happened in a jury room if all the evidence from the West Cork murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan Du Plantier had been made available.

The movie follows twelve fictional jurors as they examine real case files, including police reports, forensic data, and investigative transcripts.

The film presents a sharp and unsettling portrait of the fragile boundary between fact, speculation, and media-driven myth, exploring how justice can be shaped by personal experience, unconscious bias, and emotion.

The cast features Vicky Krieps, Jim Sheridan, Aidan Gillen, John Connors, and Colm Meaney in the role of Ian Bailey.

The film has already garnered critical acclaim, with Independent.ie calling it a 'sharp and unsettling portrait,' while Variety describes it as 'a skillful blend of '12 Angry Men' and the exciting beats of a true-crime podcast.'

Following the film's screening will be 'West Cork Murder: 2025 Case Analysis,' a special event featuring directors Jim Sheridan and David Merriman, hosted by Jennifer Forde from the popular West Cork Podcast.

This analysis promises to reveal new evidence, previously unreleased damning audio recordings, and bring the case up to the present moment as DNA forensic results from the USA are awaited.

'Re-Creation: The Trial of Ian Bailey' challenges viewers to become a '13th juror' and decide for themselves the dividing line between guilt and innocence.

It raises difficult questions about whether justice has been served and suggests the possibility that a vicious killer has remained free for over 28 years.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: