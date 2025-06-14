Grammy winner to play intimate Clonakilty gig

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Aoife O’Donovan has announced a special, intimate show at DeBarra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty on Tuesday, July

29th.

Born in Newton, Massachusetts, but with strong ties to West Cork (her father Brian hailed from Ardfield) Aoife began her musical journey at a young age, eventually blossoming into a celebrated artist known for her captivating vocals and heartfelt compositions.

With a diverse range of influences, including folk, bluegrass, and indie rock, O’Donovan’s distinctive sound weaves together intricate melodies and introspective lyrics.

O’Donovan has received seven Grammy nominations including a pair for her 4th studio album All My Friends.

Released in March 2024, the album was inspired by the letters and speeches of suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt (who founded the League of Women’s Voters).

Her earlier solo albums include Fossils, In the Magic Hour and 2022’s boldly orchestrated and literarily crafted Age Of Apathy.

The album received three Grammy nominations and includes the song ‘B61’ – awarded Folk Alliance International’s Song Of The Year.

Also known as collaborator, O’Donovan formed the Folk supergroup I’m With Her - alongside bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz.

The band just released their sophomore album Wild and Clear and Blue which Billboard called ‘a glorious return’ and Paste Magazine says is ‘sparked by great instrumentation and even greater writing.’

O’Donovan gained widespread recognition as a founding member of the progressive folk band Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist on The Goat Rodeo Sessions (with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile) and spent a decade as a regular contributor to the radio variety shows Live From Here and A Prairie Home Companion.

Aoife continues to enchant audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring music and unwavering passion for storytelling through song.

Catch Aoife O’Donovan live at DeBarra’s Folk Club, Clonakilty on Tuesday, July 29th.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, Friday, June 6th via debarra.ie/event/aoife-odonovan/