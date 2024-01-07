George Porter sells out 2024 Cork show

NO sooner have we the Christmas dinner eaten than we seem to be talking about the big entertainment events of 2024.

Next year's Guinness Jazz Festival which gets Cork and Kinsale swinging seems early a long way off but next year's line-up is already being put together. In fact one event is already sold out.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will perform at the Cork Opera House on Thursday October 24th at 7pm. Tickets went on sale last Wednesday and sold out in under two hours.

Porter is renowned worldwide as one of the greatest modern jazz artists, and this year released a festive album entitled Christmas Wish. He was a visitor to Ireland and the UK days before Christmas, performing on The Late Late Show and The Graham Norton Show.

The Cork show will mark a triumphant return to Ireland after a seven-year hiatus following last show in Dublin was in 2017.

The early announcement is a great sign that the festival, which will celebrate its 46th year.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is one of the biggest and longest running events on the Irish music calendar, featuring over 1000 musicians from more than 20 countries, and a Guinness Music Trail in over 70 pubs, theatres, clubs and hotel venues across the city, Douglas and Kinsale.

'We are absolutely thrilled to announce Gregory Porter as our first headline act. His talent is extraordinary and sets the bar as we create another stellar weekend line-up which will feature jazz greats and Irish and international musicians and emerging talent who are pushing the boundaries of the genre,' said festival director Mark Murphy.