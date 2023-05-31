Former Star’s Jack for TG4 doc

THE unique experience of GAA clubs in Europe is explored in a new programme for TG4 made by two West Cork brothers, which also features a former Southern Star staff member. Jack and Cian Desmond from Timoleague directed and produced the 50-minute documentary called Cluiche As Baile (The Away Game).

They travelled to Hamburg, Cologne, Madrid and Galicia to meet Irish ex-pats, Germans, Spanish, French and Kazakhs. ‘It was a privilege to travel around and meet so many people passionate about Irish sport and culture,’ said Jack. There’s another local connection as Oisín O’Mahony, with family ties to Timoleague and Courtmacsherry, is chairperson of Cologne Celtics GAA. During the show, Cologne hosts the German Cup hurling and camogie finals. And Kilkenny man Jack McCarron, former digital manager of The Southern Star, moved to Dusseldorf, and joined the Dusseldorf and Cologne GAA.

Working remotely, he brought his Kilkenny passion for hurling to German playing fields. Also vying for the German Cup was a team from Darmstadt, made up entirely of German players. The programme will air on TG4 on Thursday June 1st at 9.30pm, and will be available to view on the TG4 Player website.