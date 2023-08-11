Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

WEST Cork offers many opportunities to immerse yourself in local life, history and heritage this weekend!

This week’s five ideas might inspire you to visit local historical sites, to celebrate Irish heritage and to get in the festival spirit.

National Heritage Week runs from August 12th-20th with many events happening across Ireland. We have included a sample of some of the events on offer in West Cork this week.

All of the events and their details can be accessed here.

Coastal walk along the O’Sullivan Mile

On Saturday August 12th Clare Heardman, National Parks & Wildlife Service, will lead a 3km walk looking at the wonderful variety of coastal plants along the shores of Bantry Bay.

Starting and finishing at Trafrask, this gentle walk will explore the special plants that can survive in a salt-splashed environment.

This is a free event, but advance booking is required – click here.

Garinish Island – free admission

On Saturday, entry to Garnish Island off Glengarriff will be free.

The gardens of Ilnacullin owe their existence to the early twentieth-century creative partnership of Annan and Violet Bryce, the island’s owners, and Harold Peto, an architect and garden designer.

The area enjoys a mild and humid micro-climate that makes for spectacular and flourishing plant life all year round – there is lots to see and enjoy!

Charles Fort Kinsale – free admission

Charles Fort in Kinsale will also offer free admission on Saturday as part of Heritage Week, and there will be guided tours of the fort throughout the day.

The star-shaped military fortress has stood for hundreds of years and it has been part of some of the most momentous events of Irish history.

During the Williamite Wars, for example, it withstood a 13-day siege before it fell. Later, in the Civil War of the early 1920s, anti-Treaty forces on the retreat burned it out.

For more information on the amazing history of the fort click here.

West Cork History Festival

The West Cork History Festival will take place in Inish Beg estate between Skibbereen and Baltimore this weekend.

Along with several talks on local, national and international history there will be a festival concert and field trips. Food & drink will be available throughout the festival and there will be a number of bookstalls with books available to buy on a wide range of historical subjects and periods

The 2023 Festival has two main themes, firstly a focus on the Irish Civil War and the Decade of Centenaries and secondly Munster and Ireland’s mercantile connections in the 18th century.

For more details on the events running from August 11th-13th and to book tickets click here.

Rosscarbery Family Festival

Finally – join locals in Rosscarbery and enjoy the festival spirit.

The 66th Rosscarbery Family Festival has something for everyone. Kicking off on Friday August 11th with zumba and dance at the square, bell ringing at the cathedral and horse racing at The Abbey Bar.

On Saturday 12th there will be a cake sale in the morning at the square, followed by a 20km fun cycle rally starting at the The Abbey Bar. In the evening Bernard Casey will be performing a comedy show at the Celtic Ross Hotel.

There will also be children’s fancy dress, music and a monster rag on the Sunday - with local sports successes; John Hodnett, Munster rugby player and Brian Hayes, the 2023 Cheltnam winner in attendance to officially open the events.

The festival runs from August 11th-20th and information on all events can be found here.

If you're looking for something to do away from this weekend, check out our big lists of things to see and do across West Cork this summer by clicking here.