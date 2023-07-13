Film shot in West Cork set for Galway Fleadh premiere

A FILM shot along the Beara peninsula is set to make its world premiere this weekend at the Oscar-qualifying 35th Galway Film Fleadh.

Two For The Road, written and directed by Lochlainn McKenna, is a short film set in 90s Ireland and follows the story of a young boy named Oscar who 'finds himself navigating the true essence of adventure and chaos with his father, one spirited weekend away at a time.'

The film is being presented by Screen Ireland as part of a selection of new Irish short films funded under the agency’s Focus Shorts and Frameworks short film schemes.

The director said that the film 'explores the malleability of children and the influence our parents have on us and that love really can triumph… and that that, perhaps, isn’t always a good thing.'

'We shot the film on glorious 16mm Kodak stock on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork and for me the whole film looks and feels like a 90s memory,' he said.

The film is based on an anecdote from his own childhood, and is almost entirely autobiographical.

Originally hailing from Cork city, he previously told The Southern Star that the West Cork scenery left his ‘jaw on the ground’ when searching for locations.

The film stars newcomer Ewan Morris, who hails from Tralee, and musician, singer, songwriter and actor Steve Wall.

Wall comes with high pedigree, having featured in the western mini TV series The English, Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves and popular Netflix series The Witcher in recent years.

The production company behind the film, Heritage, was set up by Gráinne Dwyer and Fiona Dwyer in Skibbereen and is now one of the leading female led and net zero production companies in Ireland specialising in film, commercials and music videos.

The company has created commercials for brands like Microsoft, Heineken, GQ Magazine, FreeNow, Visa and international campaigns for US-based Codex Beauty, Bird, Cisco and films throughout Europe and the Middle East.

They have previously told The Southern Star that there is something special about getting the chance to film in West Cork.

Following the premiere this weekend, there are also plans to screen the film in a number of locations around West Cork in the near future.

Two For The Road screen at 12pm in the Town Hall Theatre this Saturday, July 15th. Tickets available here.