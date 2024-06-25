Exhibitions light up the summer in Union Hall

AN ECLECTIC mix of shows opened at Cnoc Bui Arts Centre in Union Hall on Thursday June 20th.

A new collection of paintings by West Cork artist Gerard O’Callaghan called ‘Voices’ will run from June 21st to July 7th. It is inspired by the memories of voices that have influenced Gerard’s life, from his mother and father, to Seamus Heaney and Emily Dickinson. Each voice has been special to Gerard for various reasons throughout his life and the paintings are both an emotional and creative response in terms of composition, style and colour.

A native of Cork city, Gerard and his wife Clare returned to West Cork in 2015 having spent nearly 30 years working and living in the UK. Gerard works from his studio at his home in Kealkil. ‘As a place to live and paint, Kealkil is not only a hidden gem in terms of scenery but the community and neighbours are warm, welcoming and hugely supportive,’ he said. ‘Since moving here my work continues to evolve and change, hopefully for the better.’

Gerard is very excited to be exhibiting at Cnoc Buí in The Parlour and Garden Rooms. At the same time, artists Paula Brown Marten, Sarah Ruttle and Martin McCormack will be exhibiting in the adjoining rooms.

Paula and Sarah have many connecting threads, both trained as textile designers, have a love of drawing, cutting out paper and creating intricate patterns and textures. The work connects to a search for peace in nature, how it effects our human spirit, providing us with a place outside and inside of ourselves.

Meanwhile Martin McCormack’s incredible paintings are created from natural peat from Irish bogs.

‘I am delighted to be sharing this wonderful creative space with these other great artists,’ said Gerard. ‘The diversity and variation of all our styles, techniques and themes will I’m sure provide an eclectic and stimulating experience for all those visiting Cnoc Buí this summer.’