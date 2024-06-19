Dowling festival brings best of trad to Glengarriff

A FEAST of trad music returns on the streets of Glengarriff and on the seas of Bantry Bay as the Jim Dowling Uileann Pipe and Trad Festival returns.

The festival runs from June 21st to June 23rd with music and craic in and around the village. There’s also a special Trad Cruise on Saturday June 22nd and on Sunday June 23rd, where Captain Brian O’Rourke from Bantry Bay Charters will bring guests out to experience the bay, all while listening to live music performed by some of the festival’s top musicians.

On Friday June 21st, the Johnny McSherry Trio will perform at Glengarriff Community Hall at 8pm.

The trio features John McSherry with Brendán Quinn and Francis McIlduff, three phenomenal musicians who first got together as a trio at Belfast’s ‘Féile Trad Trail’ in August 2022.

John is a composer, producer, arranger, and established studio session musician of world renown, having recorded and performed with artists including Sinéad O’Connor, Rod Stewart, Nanci Griffith, Gary Kemp, The Corrs, and Clannad. He has produced a string of critically acclaimed and innovative albums.

Brendán has toured the world as a singer-songwriter and traditional accompanist for many years.

Francis is a member of the legendary McPeake musical family from Belfast, and has been immersed in traditional Irish music from an early

age.

The trio’s live album Féile mixes traditional and modern tunes with Brendan’s contemporary songwriting, featuring ‘duelling’ uilleann pipes, whistles, harmonies, bodhran and guitar grooves.