Council approves €272k for festivals

CORK County Council is has approved €272,000 in funding to support 63 festivals and events across the county, including several big events in West Cork.

The council received 90 applications in all seeking more than €706,000 in funding which significantly exceeded the budget.

The fund, delivered by the local authority with support from Fáilte Ireland, supports sustainable festival development helping to attract visitors.

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Of the successful applications, 55 small to medium-scale festivals and events will share €125,000 euro in funding, while eight large-scale festivals and events have been allocated €147,000 to deliver events with strong regional, national and international appeal.

Festivals supported under the scheme span the entire calendar year and include a wide range of cultural, music, food, sporting and family-focused events across all municipal districts, contributing to local economic, enhancing community life and extending the tourism season.

Just some of the West Cork applicants which were successful include Bandon Brigid’s Festival (€2,000), Open Ear festival on Sherkin Island (€2,500), Jim Dowling Uileann Pipe and Trad Fest in Glengarriff (€1,500) and Clonakilty Street Carnival (€1,500).

Funding was also approved for Carrigaline Maritime and Folk Festival (€3,000), South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty (€2,500) and Kinsale Arts Weekend (€2,500).

Later in the year the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry (€6,000), Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (€5,000), Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival (€3,000) and Bantry Singles Festival (€3,000) all get funding.

Around the Halloween theme Leap Scarecrow festival gets €2,500, Bandon Banshee Festival gets €3,000, An Tulca Festival in Kinsale gets €2,000, and Clonakilty’s Samhain Festival gets €5,000.

The Listening Project in Skibbereen, held in December, has been allocated €3,000 in funding.