Classical concert has moved to Skibb venue

A CONCERT that was due to take place in Castletownshend next week has been moved to Skibbereen.

The concert, featuring Claudia Boyle, one of Ireland’s most spectacular sopranos, along with trumpet player Niall O’Sullivan, and Conor Linehan on piano, will now take place on Thursday 13th April, at 8.30pm at Abbeystrewry Church in Skibbereen.

The concert is organised by St Barrahane’s Church Festival of Music and Music Network.

Claudia has secured a stellar international profile through highly-acclaimed performances in Zurich, Rome, London, Berlin and New York, and made her recent debut for Opéra National de Paris.

Fermoy musician and composer Solfa Carlile was commissioned to write a piece for the event, so she created Storybook Land.

During the concert Solfa will give a brief introduction and share some insights about this work which will be an opportunity to hear directly from the composer.

Tickets are €20 online at Eventbrite or Thornhills Electrical in Skibbereen; via text/call to 086 2264797 or at www.barrahanemusic.ie.