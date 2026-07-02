Popular country music show set for West Cork visit

LEADING names on the Irish country music scene are coming to the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery marking their first visit to West Cork of a very popular show.

The Stars of Irish Country Concert is being held on Monday July 13th following repeat requests from country music fans across West Cork.

The concert will feature performances from top entertainers including the great Sandy Kelly, Mayo’s Gerry Guthrie, the wonderful Trudi Lalor, country legend TR Dallas, Clare singer/songwriter PJ Murrihy and West Cork’s own star Patrick O’Sullivan, all backed by the super Matrimony Country Band from Northern Ireland.

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One of the organisers said: ‘This really is a top quality show and the excitement is already building in the area. The Stars of Irish Country Concert has been selling out venues all over the country for the past several years and the demand for tickets for the show in the Celtic Ross will be very high.’

Early booking is advised.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the hotel ( 023-8848722) or online (Eventbrite.ie).

Doors will open at 7.15pm and the show will commence at 8pm.