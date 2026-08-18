Cyclists’ gruelling Italian trek to help ARC Bantry centre

A GROUP of international cyclists are taking on a gruelling Italian mountain challenge to raise funds for two West Cork organisations.

The fourth Fort2Fort event will see cyclists taking on 300km and 2,900m of climbing over four days of challenging mountain routes, raising vital funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House in Bantry and Carrigaline & District Lions Club.

The challenge, which will take place around Riccione in October, is organised by the Fort2Fort team with the cyclists united by one goal – to raise vital funds for two local causes.

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To date Fort2Fort International events have raised €166,000.

Since 2012, 15 local Fort2Fort events have taken place, raising an impressive €484,995 for Cork charities.

Funds raised for Cork ARC through this year’s challenge will go specifically towards the development of Cork ARC Bantry.

After ten years of renting premises, Cork ARC purchased a permanent property in the town earlier this year.

Renovation and development are now required to create a long-term home for Cork ARC’s free cancer support services in West Cork.

Stephen Teap, CEO of Cork ARC and a cyclist taking part in the challenge, said: ‘I’m delighted to be taking part this year.

It will certainly be a challenging four days, but knowing that we are raising funds to help develop Cork ARC Bantry gives every kilometre a real purpose.

We are incredibly grateful to the Fort2Fort team and Carrigaline & District Lions Club for their support.’

Cancer campaigner Stephen, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer at 37, is also fundraising personally through his iDonate fundraising page, with supporters invited to make a donation by scanning the QR code accompanying the photograph.

Robert McGarry, president of Carrigaline & District Lions Club, said the organisation had built a ‘strong collaborative relationship’ with Cork ARC in recent years.

I’m delighted that members from Carrigaline & District Lions Club will be taking part,’ he said.

'I wish them the best of luck and hope they enjoy every minute of what promises to be an unforgettable experience.’