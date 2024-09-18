Bere Island ready to shine with brilliant arts festival line-up

A PACKED schedule of events is planned for Bere Island Arts Festival which runs from September 19th-22nd.

The inaugural arts weekend took place last year and is already securing its place as one of Ireland’s most unique festival experiences for audiences and artists.

The island community is delighted to welcome people to its shores and the moment they step on board the ferry to attend this festival, audiences will become part of something very special. A festival like no other, the island will be a setting for music, song, visual, performing and spoken art, inspired and adapted for this one-of-a-kind setting.

The event provides a platform for established and emerging high-quality artists from Ireland and further afield. With a universal theme of ‘Discover, Connect, Belong’ capturing the inspiration and aspiration of the festival, audiences will experience art, and so much more.

The Friday night of the festival is part of the national Culture Night programme, and throughout the weekend there’s a curated collection of performances, experiences, readings, theatre, screenings, concerts and exhibitions. Events will take place in locations that will allow audiences to explore the island. Performances and exhibitions will turn regular spaces into artistic and performance venues, including the Heritage Centre, Wild Atlantic Glamping and former military buildings such as The Drill Hall and The Lecture Theatre (old Camp Church), offering a diverse cultural landscape for attendees.

The festival will welcome a host of inspiring artists and performers, including acclaimed poets Enda Wyley and Peter Sirr, visual artist Bill Griffin and renowned folk singer Lisa Lambe.

Attendees can also look forward to a reading of new works by local poet Seamus Harrington, the Poetry Competition organised by the Bere Island Creative Writing Retreat, and a casual Irish language gathering at the Pop-Up Gaeltacht.

The festival also features traditional Irish music and dance at Dancing at Crossroads, the 7 Island Art Exhibition showcasing works from artists across the West Cork islands, and a screening of the short film ‘Mary Sullivan - The Fine Line.’

‘We are excited to present this year’s programme of events. All of us who call Bere Island home know what a special place it is, and for audiences and acts attending our festival they will feel that too. Our island will stage local, national and international artists who are responding and adapting to the unique setting and landscape,’ said Pauline Hurley of Bere Island Arts Festival.

‘This festival is a collaboration of businesses, volunteers, artists and sponsors including Creative Places West Cork Islands, The Arts Council, Poetry Ireland and Cork County Council. But, most of all, it’s a community of people who are proud of what we have here and want to welcome visitors with open hearts and minds. Be part of our story this September!’

Adam Wyeth, award-winning and critically acclaimed poet, playwright and essayist added: ‘Bere Island Arts Festival is one of Ireland’s hidden treasures — a small island off West Cork with a big heart and a vibrant artistic spirit. Bere Island stands as a testament to the power of community, where the collective efforts of a small population create something truly extraordinary.

‘From visual art and literature to music, dance, and historic walking tours, Bere Island’s ambitions are boundless, consistently attracting world-class artists to its shores. I’ve had the privilege of participating in many festivals over the years, but none are as welcoming, enchanting, or professionally run as Bere Island.

‘The committee of island residents embody the festival’s spirit of excellence. They approached everything with full commitment, aiming to showcase the very best of Irish arts while ensuring a joyful, inclusive atmosphere. Bere Island Arts Festival is, without a doubt, a celebration for everyone.’

Tickets and the full programme are available on bereislandartsfestival.ie