BeckettFest takes place in Skibbereen

SKIBBEREEN’s Town Hall will host four short plays over two weekends as part of a special BeckettFest.

The Little Terrible Theatre of West Cork are bringing the performances to Skibb.

On March 15th and March 22nd Beckett’s Rough for Theatre I; and Footfalls: Rough for Theatre II will be performed.

On March 16th and March 23rd, Krapp’s Last Tape will be performed, with Joan Giller, Pat Bracken, Jennifer Williams, Ger Minihane, Anthony Harris and Joe Fahy. None of this would be possible without the kind support of Skibbereen Theatre Society.

Curtain up is at 8pm each night and tickets are available on the door or through Thornhill Electrical or via email [email protected]