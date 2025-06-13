Free environmental workshop at CECAS in Leap

This Sunday offers an exciting opportunity for teenagers, with a co-design workshop at CECAS and Leap in advance of the centre’s Climate Action Youth Summer Camp later in the season.

The workshop is open to young people between 13 and 18, and those who take part will earn themselves a free place at CECAS’ summer camp on July 22nd.

The GEN-C Climate Action Youth Summer Camp, which will be based at CECAS in Leap, gives young environmentalists an opportunity to get involved in and learn about climate action, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Led and managed by experienced volunteers, it aims to provide valuable knowledge to young people about actions they can take to become more sustainable in their own lives, and also provides a space for them to be creative, meet new people, and become part of the CECAS community.

The club will use a holistic approach to developmental group work, which will support young people in their goal of taking part in climate action and sustainable development.

CECAS is looking for young people in West Cork to help them in designing the program for the camp, and are welcoming young people aged 13-18 to join them at CECAS on Sunday the 15th of June at 3pm.

Email [email protected] to register.