70 years of O’Mahony Society

THE 70th anniversary of the O’Mahony Society takes place in Cork this weekend with the celebrations culminating in a rally at the cradle of the clan in Templemartin, just outside Bandon.

Organisers are calling on O’Mahony family members and friends from around West Cork and beyond to attend their 70th anniversary gathering, which takes place from June 13th to 15th.

Speaking to The Southern Star, organiser Helen Mangan (née O’Mahony), said this special event is open to both O’Mahony Society members and the general public.

‘Whether you’re connected by blood or by bond, you are an O’Mahony. No other registered clan has the interrupted record of annual gatherings as do the O’Mahonys!’ said Ms Mangan.

‘Our headquarters will be in Coolcower House in Macroom, and some of the activities will include visiting the Michael Collins Museum in Clonakilty on Saturday, as well as our AGM and a banquet that evening.’

The rally will then be held on Sunday June 15th from 1.30pm at Rath Rathleann, the cradle of the clan at Gurranes, Templemartin.

‘There will be plenty of food choices on offer and at approximately 3pm a piper march will officially start the rally in the cradle of the O’Mahony Clan. Professor Billy O’Brien from UCC will speak at the site also.’