Ballydehob’s Molly returns with a new EP – Extension

BALLYDEHOB singer Molly O’Mahony has released ‘Quietly’, the first single off her forthcoming EP.

The release comes a year after the release of her album House of David.

'Quietly' had to be dropped from the original A-side of the album, because it ran too long to be pressed to vinyl,’ said Molly. ‘I don’t think it belonged as part of the album arc though, in hindsight. It was supposed to be released separately. It’s a very wholesome track about first love and being madly in it. I wrote it when I was twenty-two. My youngest brother Gabriel features on bass vocals in the chorus, one of my favourite features of the arrangement.”

Molly O’Mahony has been on a musical journey over the past decade. After graduating from UCD in 2012, Molly formed the art-folk group Mongoose with three friends, where she was the lead vocalist. Over the years as well as playing guitar she even played drums with the band.

In 2020, she returned to her home place of West Cork after a decade of living in Dublin. With a back pocket full of personal songs - extensions of her compulsive journaling habit - she made an album that reflected her emotional experience of moving through the world, and lockdown.

Her siblings Matilda and Fiachra contributed to a vocals-centred album recorded at Black Mountain Studios, Dundalk, with producer Alex Borwick at the helm. Released on November 10th, 2022, it held the 'Album Of The Week' spot on RTE Radio 1 in December of last year, and was nominated in the 'Best Debut Album' category at The Hot Press Awards, 2023.

As this year rounds to a close, she will release her EP, titled Extension which will be addendum to the record, and showcases two previously unheard tracks, and includes a reimagining of the album track 'Tomorrow's Lunch' with the RTE Concert Orchestra, recorded in June of 2022 for RTE Radio 1’s ‘Sounds of The Summer’ series.

Molly has been touring, performing in Levis and in Rebel Reads in Cork last month and continuing her live dates this month, culminating in her first Vicar Street appearance, supporting Damien Dempsey on December 23rd.

https://open.spotify.com/track/35Je615WuSld4pH4WYHhmy?si=a252b0a51be84a0e

https://mollyomahony.bandcamp.com/music