Hometown hero Michael Dullea races to Skibbereen 10k victory before dash to Cork Airport

MICHAEL Dullea was in such a rush to catch a flight for a holiday that he powered to victory in the Run Skibb 10k – and kept going until he reached Cork Airport later that day.

In the third year of Run Skibb, it was the biggest and best yet with 1100 runners taking part in the 5k, 10k and half marathon across Saturday and Sunday.

Skibbereen AC’s Michael Dullea won the 10k race on Sunday, with a time of 34:52, finishing ahead of Mick Silke in second place with 36:26, with Clonakilty’s Conor O’Leary (37:00) in third, and Clonakilty Road Runners’ Aidan McCarthy (37:17) fourth.

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‘Michael Dullea is someone we know very well and is a man used to winning as well,’ Run Skibb organiser Jonathan Davis told The Southern Star.

‘Would you believe, he wasn’t around to collect his prize – he had to rush to Cork Airport as he went on a two-week holiday!’

This year’s event, according to Davis, was the best Run Skibb has ever had.

‘You’re learning every year. You are seeing what works and what doesn’t. It just seemed to click this year. The weather was good, the stewards were on point, the support was great. We had people coming from Donegal, Tyrone, France and Germany,’ Davis explained.

‘The whole town was packed. All the restaurants, pubs and businesses were busy throughout the whole weekend. That was the aim: getting people to Skibbereen.’

In the half marathon, Bantry’s Danny Mullins came in second (1:15:01), as Frenchman Dorian Bayard claimed top spot (1:13:11). Bandon AC’s Jonathan Perrott finished fourth (1:22:51).

In the 5k race, Tommy Arthur won with a time of 17:07. Drimoleague’s Michal Guzik came in third with 18:12, while Ballincollig’s Adhamh O’Leary finished second (17:44).

There were local winners too in the women’s events, as Nikola Kurzak (Dunmanway) won the 5k with a time of 22:44. In the women’s 10k, Ellie O’Donovan (Skibbereen) was first across the line in 45:09, followed by Cork ladies football captain Emma Cleary (Ballincollig) in 45:48, and Grainne O’Brien (Rosscarbery) in third, 46:07. Also, Julie O’Brien (Durrus AC) finished third in the women’s half marathon, 1:31:44.

‘On Saturday night, we had the bones of 200 participants for the 5k race. The oldest participant was 80 years old. The youngest was around five or six, coming over the line with their mother or father because of our family pack. It was a wide range of people,’ Davis explained.

‘We had almost 850 on Sunday morning. It wasn’t easy with it being so warm, but everyone got on with it. They put their heads down and we were delighted to see all of them come over the finish line,’ Davis said.

‘As organisers, safety always has to come first, and the Civil Defence were on point. The Gardaí were so helpful. Our stewards played an absolute blinder. There is a saying that it takes the whole village.

‘It really was a special weekend.’

This year, all proceeds will be shared among five deserving local causes: RNLI, Cancer Connect, Friends of Skibbereen Day Care Centre, West Cork Warriors, and Skibbereen Luncheon Club.

Run Skibb results: 5k race: Tommy Arthur (Lagan Valley) 17:07; Adhamh O’Leary (Ballincollig) 17:44; Michal Guzik (Drimoleague) 18:12. 10k race: Michael Dullea (Skibbereen AC) 34:52; Mick Silke (Le Cheile AC) 36:26; Conor O’Leary (Clonakilty) 37:00; Aidan McCarthy (Clonakilty Road Runners) 37:17. Half marathon: Dorian Bayard (France) 1:13:11; Danny Mullins (Bantry) 1:15:01; Sean Dinneen (Cork Track Club) 1:17:58; Jonathan Perrott (Bandon AC) 1:22:51. Women’s 5k: Nikola Kurzak (Dunmanway) 22:44; Joanne Hamilton (BodyActive) 22:48; Tania Del-Ro-Zarco (Cork) 24:46. Women’s 10k: Ellie O’Donovan (Skibbereen) 45:09; Emma Cleary (Ballincollig) 45:48; Grainne O’Brien (Rosscarbery) 46:07. Women’s half marathon: Karen Walsh (Douglas) 1:29:58; Lisa Whelan (Limerick) 1:30:11; Julie O’Brien (Durrus AC) 1:31:44.