Acclaimed playwright’s play staged on Sheep’s Head

A PLAY by internationally acclaimed playwright Deirdre Kinahan will be presented at the Gortnalassa Old School House on Saturday June 10th.

Deirdre, who is currently basking in the success of her smash hit in the Abbey national theatre An Old Song, Half Forgotten, actually wrote the play Bloody Yesterday on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula last year.

The play, featuring Elizabeth Moynihan of Fantastic Beasts and Black Mirror fame, and Sinead Keegan, is inspired by a true story. After the play, there will be a rare opportunity to engage with the playwright because Deirdre Kinahan has agreed to conduct a question and answer session.

Bloody Yesterday explores the broken relationship between a mother and daughter.

It looks at loss, estrangement, identity, resilience and motherhood. With a 90s soundtrack, Bloody Yesterday also charts the extraordinary influence of music on memory and the unshakeable bond of family, of love, of blood. The play is the second high-profile event to be staged at the Gortnalassa Old School House. The organisers say they are ‘intent on building a community hub and centre of entertainment’ for the north side of the Sheep’s Head and surrounding area, and wish to do so by hosting the very best of Irish creativity. Tickets, priced at €25, are available via 083-1078077 or by emailing [email protected].