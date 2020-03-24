International telecoms feeling impact of Covid-19

Research on the impact of Covid-19 on international telecommunications has been released by Skibbereen firm Spearline.

Spearline’s aggregate platform data provides insights into how networks are performing across the globe.

Italy's connection rate continues to be volatile with as much as a 10% failure rate.

Audio quality in the badly affected country is running approximately 4% below normal levels.

Speaking about the findings, Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO at Spearline said: 'Affected countries are significantly restricting the movement of individuals, imposing travel freezes and implementing work-from-home arrangements.

'This has led to a high increase in demand for both video and audio calls, and has caused a strain on telecommunications networks across afflicted regions and countries. We are closely monitoring countries globally that have been most impacted by Covid-19.'

Spearline has servers in over 70 countries, covers 89% of GDP and reaches 90% of landlines globally. It has conducted millions of test calls worldwide, resulting in billions of data-points.