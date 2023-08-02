HSE’s Covid-19 vaccine booster scheme is paused for summer

By Eimear O’Dwyer

SOME pharmacies in West Cork have noticed a slight increase in the sales of antigen tests in recent weeks, correlating with anecdotal reports of an increases in cases of covid in the area.

While some chemists did not notice any major changes to their sales, one pharmacist said they have informally heard of cases increasing locally.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that the covid vaccination programme has paused for the summer months. A new vaccination model will be in place for an autumn/winter programme in line with World Health Organisation and National Immunisation Advisory Committee guidelines.

Participating GPs and pharmacists will continue to provide covid vaccines for pregnant women and primary courses and first boosters for those aged 12 years and older.

A booster dose will be offered in autumn for healthcare workers and people aged 50 and older. Those who are aged 5 and older with a weak immune system, or aged 5 to 49 with a high-risk condition, can also avail of the booster.