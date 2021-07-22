Covid-19 Thursday: 1,189 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,189 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, Thursday July 22nd, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

'The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19,' said Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer with the Department of Health.

'As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally,' he added.

He also stated that only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

Anyone who has recently returned to Ireland and has any symptoms of C0vid-19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose is to self-isolate and get tested without delay.