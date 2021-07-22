Covid-19

Covid-19 Thursday: 1,189 new cases

July 22nd, 2021 5:48 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Of the 47 in hospital, 13 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,189 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, Thursday July 22nd, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

'The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19,' said Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer with the Department of Health.

'As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally,' he added.

He also stated that only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

Anyone who has recently returned to Ireland and has any symptoms of C0vid-19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose is to self-isolate and get tested without delay.

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.