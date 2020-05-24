Covid-19 Sunday: four more deaths, 57 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of four people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland to 1,608.

As of 11am Sunday, 24 May 24th the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that today the 57 confirmed cases of Covid-19 into consideration the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland now stands at 24,639.

Dublin continues to have the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%).

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

A breakdown of the 24,569 figure – as of from midnight, Friday, May 22nd – shows that 57% are female and 43% are male and that the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

An estimated 13%, or 3,222 cases, have been hospitalised, and of those 394 cases have been admitted to intensive care units, whilst 7,819 of the cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%; close contact accounts for 38%; and travel abroad accounts for 3%.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.