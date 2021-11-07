Covid-19 Sunday: 3,428 new cases, 56 deaths in the past week

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,428 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today. As of 8am, 478 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised of which there are 75 people in intensive care.
November 7th, 2021 3:41 PM
By Jackie Keogh
