Covid-19

Covid-19 Sunday: 3,428 new cases, 56 deaths in the past week

November 7th, 2021 3:41 PM

By Jackie Keogh

As of 8am today, 75 people are intensive care with the coronavirus. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.