Covid-19 Sunday: 288 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of midnight on Saturday June 19 there are 49 people in hospital, of which 15 are in ICU.
June 20th, 2021 6:13 PM
