Covid-19 Sunday: 1,126 new cases.

As of midnight, Saturday July 24th, the number of new Covid-19 cases is 1,126.
There are 22 people in ICU and 123 in hospital.
July 25th, 2021 5:42 PM
By Jackie Keogh
