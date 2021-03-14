Covid-19 Sunday: 0 deaths, 384 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 195 are men / 187 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 11, 589,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 426,819 people have received their first dose
- 162,693 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.