Covid-19 Sunday: 0 deaths, 384 new cases

March 14th, 2021 5:44 PM

By Jackie Keogh

There has been no Covid-19 deaths today.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,534 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 13th March, the HPSC has been notified of 384 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 226,741* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 195 are men / 187 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 145 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly, 29 in Galway, 24 in Cork and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 17 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 349 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 86 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 11, 589,512 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 426,819 people have received their first dose
  • 162,693 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

