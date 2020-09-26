Covid-19 Saturday: 5 deaths, 248 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five people with Covid-19 have died.

There has been a total of 1,802 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 25 September, the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

132 are men / 115 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

36 cases have been identified as community transmission

104 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

