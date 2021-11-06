Covid-19 Saturday: 3,685 new cases, 56 deaths in the past week

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,685 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am, 444 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
November 6th, 2021 5:28 PM
By Jackie Keogh
Share this article
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,685 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am, 444 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Follow the authorFollow @https://twitter.com/KeoghJackie
News
5 Nov, 2021
News
4 Nov, 2021
News
1 hour ago
News
2 hours ago
Sport
3 hours ago