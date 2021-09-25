Covid-19 Saturday: 1,335 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU.
September 25th, 2021 6:03 PM
By Jackie Keogh
