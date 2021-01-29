Covid-19 Friday: 48 deaths, 1,254 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years.

There has been a total of 3,214* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 28th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

587 are men / 658 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

