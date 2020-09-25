Covid-19 Friday: 0 deaths, 326 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 23 September, the HPSC has been notified of 326 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,315* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 152 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

49 cases have been identified as community transmission

152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”

To watch or listen to the Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, please search 'Coronavirus Podcast' at the top right of this page or see the Southern Star on YouTube. This week’s podcast features an interview with RTÉ sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley, who talks about her new children’s book Girls Play Too, life during lockdown and retells some hilarious stories from her time working in radio in Limerick.