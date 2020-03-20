Covid-19: Free postcards to tell your loved ones you care

AN Post is giving every household free postcards to write personal messages for posting on, free-of-charge, to family and friends across the country to help them stay connected in the weeks ahead as more people socially isolate and become ‘cocooned’.

A total of 5,000,000 postage-paid postcards have been produced by An Post to enable people of all ages to post a message of love and support to special people in their lives.

Two specially-designed postcards, postage-paid to anywhere in Ireland, will be delivered to Ireland’s 1.8 million households over the coming week, and additional cards will be available at local post offices. Simply write your message and post the cards in any postbox.