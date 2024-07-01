Route options for greenway go on display

THERE will be a second round of public consultations on the feasibility and route options stage of the proposed West Cork Greenway (Skibbereen sections) next week.

Funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) greenway programme, the proposed project will be developed in three individual sections Skibbereen to Schull; Skibbereen to Drimoleague, and Skibbereen to Baltimore.

Welcoming the next step in progressing the greenway, county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the success of the project will lie in collaboration with the community.

‘I encourage everyone to share their thoughts during this public consultation,’ said the Skibbereen-based mayor.

‘Together we can work towards a vibrant and sustainable greenway for West Cork that will encourage visitors and further enhance our quality of life,’ he added. Progression of this project over the medium term will be dependent on securing, in due course, the necessary planning and other consents, as well as continued funding provision by TII going forward, said a Cork County Council spokesperson.

Route corridor options have now been developed and will be available to view at the Schull Harbour Hotel on July 2nd (12pm-8pm) and the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on July 3rd and 4th (12pm-8pm).

Feedback on the route corridor options can be submitted online during this time by visiting the project website at www.wcgskibbereen.ie

Further information about the route options is available on the West Cork Greenway website at wcgskibbereen.ie