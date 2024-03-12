Orange warning as West Cork set for torrential rain

A STATUS orange weather warning has been issued for West Cork, as heavy rain is predicted to cause issues around the region this week.

The weather warning is in place from 12pm on Wednesday until 12pm on Thursday.

Flooding is expected, especially in coastal areas, while Met Éireann are also warning of difficult driving conditions as a result of the forecasted rain.

The meteorological service are predicting persistent rain, heavy at times, accompanied by strong onshore winds, high tides, and elevated river levels.

The orange weather warning covers Cork and Kerry, with a status yellow small craft warning also in place along the Cork and Kerry coastline until 6pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rain warning is currently active in Cork. West Cork was hit with heavy rain yesterday evening, with high spring tides combining with the heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding in some coastal areas.