Cold weather to continue until weekend

THE COLD weather in West Cork is set to continue until at least the weekend, with Met Éireann advising of forecasted low temperatures and freezing conditions.

The meteorological service has issued a cold weather advisory, which is valid until 9am on Saturday.

The widespread frost and icy patches seen across the region are expected to continue each day, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Black ice has caused many issues for road users already this week, with multiple minor incidents reported on Monday, including an overturned car on the N22 near Beál na Bláth and a collision involving two trucks on the Killinga to Glandore road.

Blarney village was closed for a period yesterday due to an incident involving a lorry being stranded on black ice and blocking access for other road users.

Government advice on how to deal with the freezing conditions is available at www.winterready.ie

When driving on icy roads, it is important to:

keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users

keep your windows clear of snow during your journey

manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid

use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin

Tonight is forecast to remain mainly dry and still very cold as skies clear and easterly winds veer northeasterly and fall light. Lows of -3 to zero degrees with widespread frost and some icy patches expected.

Tomorrow morning will be very cold with any frost and ice slowly clearing in the morning.

Still dry, with some crisp winter sunshine and a little cloud developing in the afternoon. Highs of 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.