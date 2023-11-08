Aerial surveys assess coast for offshore energy plans

EIRGRID, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, is commissioning aerial habitat surveys off West Cork in the coming weeks to inform the decision-making process for the delivery of its south coast offshore programme.

The programme is part of Ireland’s ambition to achieve up to 80% of electricity from clean renewable sources by 2030.

EirGrid has been tasked by government to deliver a plan led approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid.

As part of the programme, EirGrid will deliver the infrastructure connecting offshore windfarms to the national grid.

The windfarms will be delivered by private developers, while EirGrid will deliver the transmission infrastructure, including offshore substations and underwater cables connecting renewable energy sources to the onshore grid.

To gather information to inform these project developments, aerial habitat surveys have been commissioned in the coming weeks along the coast of Cork.

These surveys will capture ultra-high-resolution imagery along the southern coast of Ireland and will provide a rapid method for data collection.

The detailed habitat maps and 3D models produced from the flights will allow the project development team to assess potential development areas remotely from safe locations, reducing the amount of site visits required.

In addition, EirGrid has commissioned intertidal bird surveys at potential development areas along the southern coast to determine species present.

Experienced bird surveyors will record birds present monthly, in line with industry guidance and best practice.

Surveys will focus on species with legal protection and/or those of conservation concern present in intertidal and nearshore habitats.

As well as the species, additional information including behaviour will be recorded to provide context to results.

Construction work on EirGrid’s offshore connection infrastructure is expected to begin later this decade, to be completed in 2030. This will follow a wide range of studies, extensive public consultation, and consenting processes.