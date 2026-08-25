Investing in the future: Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union unveils student support options for 2026

Investing in Education, Supporting Our Future.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

For generations, Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union has been committed to supporting the local community and helping our members achieve their goals.

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We understand that education is one of the most important investments a family can make, and we are proud to offer financial support to students and families as they take the next step in their educational journey.

Whether you are heading to college, starting an apprenticeship or continuing your studies, the cost of education can quickly add up.

From accommodation and travel to books, laptops and everyday expenses, an Education Loan from Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union can help make those costs more manageable, with flexible options designed around your circumstances.

But our support for local students goes beyond lending.

We are delighted to once again run the Kevin Mullen Cash for College 2026 initiative, giving three students within our common bond the opportunity to receive €1,500 each towards their third-level education or apprenticeship.

The initiative is our way of recognising the ambition and potential of young people in our community and helping to give them a little extra support as they begin this exciting new chapter.

Entries for the 2026 draw are now open, with applications accepted online or by application form until 30 September 2026.

At Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union, we believe in putting people first.

Whether you need help financing your education or simply want to explore the options available to you, our team is here to help.

Call into your local branch, speak to our team or visit our website today to find out more.

Lending criteria, terms and conditions apply. Credit Unions are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.