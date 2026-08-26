The new generation of apprenticeships and traineeships

Apprenticeships – there’s more than meets the eye

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

A three to four year college course with formal lectures may not suit everyone, however, an apprenticeship can be a worthwhile alternative as you will be earning a wage as you learn, gaining practical experience in the workplace which will still lead to a recognised qualification.

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Apprenticeships give valuable industry experience as well as reducing the financial pressure of the traditional college route.

Whilst traditional craft apprenticeships such as electrical, plumbing and carpentry are still popular and will lead to a secure career, the new generation of apprenticeships open up a wide variety of career options ranging from cyber-security to accounting, agriculture and horticulture along with hairdressing and beauty.

Traineeships

Relatively new are ‘traineeships’ which also offer a programme of formal education and training. Traineeships combine learning in a place of work alongside learning in an education or training centre which is operated by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) nationwide.

The main differences between apprenticeships and traineeships are the length of the course and the level of qualification achieved upon completion. Both programmes are developed in close association with industry and typically respond to areas of the economy where there is greatest need. This means that employment prospects are excellent upon completion.

Apprenticeships are generally between two to four years in duration with at least 50% work-based learning, traineeships meanwhile usually last between six and twenty months and include a minimum of 30% training in the workplace.

Cybersecurity

The variety of apprenticeships now available has increased in recent years, taking into account new technologies and industry concerns. One popular option now is an apprenticeship in cyber-security leading to a Cybersecurity Associate Level 6 and Practitioner Level 8 qualification.

The training covers digital security, threat analysis, and risk management with apprentices spending time learning hands-on security operations in tech firms, along with academic study with various technological universities.

Another alternative in the tech industry is an apprenticeship in software development incorporating coding, software architecture and system testing and will lead to a Level 6 qualification in software development.

Accounting and finance

If you have an aptitude for figures, Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) offer a two year programme in which apprenticeships work four days a week with a participating firm and one day spent studying. It initially leads to an Accounting Technician Level 6 qualification, but also offers a clear pathway to becoming a fully qualified Chartered Accountant.

There is also the option of an International Financial Services (IFS) Associate Level 6 and Specialist Level 8 which is tailored for banking, investment management, and finance tech operations.

Lab tech

Ireland is a global hub for major pharmaceutical companies and a Laboratory Technician Level 6 and Laboratory Analyst Level 7 apprenticeships place trainees directly into laboratory environments to handle chemical testing, quality control, and bioprocess manufacturing alongside experienced scientists.

Healthcare

Anyone who is interested in the healthcare industry has a variety of apprenticeship options to choose from including training to be an Advanced Healthcare Assistant Practitioner leading to work in a hospital or GP’s surgery. On completion of a four year paramedic apprenticeship you will become a fully qualified paramedic with an NFQ Level 8 Honours Degree in Paramedicine.

Outdoors

For those who enjoy working outside there’s a variety of apprenticeships. A Sportsturf apprenticeship leads to employment in a variety of areas including golf courses, sportsturf contractors, sports pitches, race courses, local authorities and educational institutions outdoor spaces, along with parks and amenity areas.

Apprentices who complete a two year apprenticeship in Arboriculture will become a fully qualified arborist with a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Arboriculture.

A farm technician apprenticeship opens up career options on commercial farm enterprises including arable farming, cattle, sheep and pig farming.

Hair and beauty

Apprenticeships in the hair and beauty industry can open up career opportunities not just in Ireland but worldwide. Hairdressers are employed in a large variety of areas including: independent hair salons, in hotel hair and beauty spas, cruise ships and on film sets.

For any budding entrepreneurs, undertaking an apprenticeship is a surefire way to learning skills which can lead to you setting up your own business.

Wages and fees

When you start an apprenticeship you will receive an employment contract, and be paid a wage from day one which will continue for the duration of your apprenticeship. As the apprentice you will have no tuition fees, any off-the-job training and academic fees are covered by the employer and may be subsidised by SOLAS, the State agency that oversees the further education and training sector in Ireland.

On successful completion of your apprenticeship you will receive a recognised qualification. The apprenticeship can vary in length depending on the programme, but usually lasts for between two to four years.

Age

The minimum age to undertake an apprenticeship varies from 16 to 18 years, but there is no upper age limit. Entry level requirements for apprenticeships vary, however, many Level 6 routes require a standard Leaving Certificate (often requiring passes in English and Maths).

If you don’t have the required qualifications you may still be able to qualify based on work and other experience, in some case you may be able to do a preparatory pre-apprenticeship course.

To apply for an apprenticeship or traineeship your local Education and Training Board will have details of employers seeking to employ an apprentice, for some corporate and technical apprenticeships candidates can apply directly through the company, career opportunities should be available on their websites.

For further details see www.apprenticships.ie and www.etbi.ie