West Cork restaurants named best in county

FOUR West Cork restaurants have been honoured at the 2025 Munster Regional Irish Restaurant Awards this week.

Dede and Baba’de in Baltimore, Chestnut in Ballydehob and Rare 1784 at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale were all named as winners across a number of categories.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Dublin earlier this week. Dede at the Customs House Baltimore was named Best Restaurant in Cork, while its sister restaurant Baba’de was named Best Newcomer.

Rare 1784 at Blue Haven Hotel was named Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant, and Chestnut in Ballydehob was named Cork restaurant with the best customer service.

Now in its 16th year, the awards received nearly 165,000 public nominations.

The regional awards provide a winner from each county in Munster, who will go on to be considered for an overall regional award, and then go against restaurants from all four provinces at the national awards.

‘We gather to honour the dedication and determination of those who keep Munster’s hospitality industry going, even in the most challenging times,’ said Seán Collender, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

‘The past year has tested the resilience of our sector, making it more important than ever to recognise the passion, creativity and sheer hard work that drive it forward.’

‘The Munster Regional Awards highlight the outstanding talent that makes this region a vital part of Ireland’s food culture. I want to extend my sincere congratulations to all the winners and nominees. Your commitment and perseverance are what keep this industry alive.’

National and further regional winners will be announced at a gala dinner on May 19th.