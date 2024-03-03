West Cork gears up for Local Enterprise Week

MORE than 2,000 attendees are expected to take part in Local Enterprise Week 2024, with a host events taking place in West Cork.

Local Enterprise Week runs from March 4th to March 8th with conferences, workshops, seminars, and business advice clinics, catering to both established business owners and those considering entrepreneurship. Events are taking place online and in person, with many events free to attend.

Some of the in-person events in West Cork include advice on using social media to grow audience and generate leads and sales, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on March 4th (3pm), West Cork Women In Business management development programmes in the Celtic Ross (starting March 5th); a session on benefits of business mentoring at The Ludgate Hub, Skibbereen on March 8th (12pm) and an introduction to the LEO services at the Carrigaline Court Hotel on March 4th (9.30am).

Over the past year, Cork County LEOs have organised more than 200 business training courses, reaching 2,700 business owners. Furthermore, 226 entrepreneurs participated in 18 specialist Start Your Own Business’ programmes, with many already planning to create jobs in the region this year. More than 1,000 business owners also benefited from free business advice clinics and mentoring sessions on various topics, including costing, marketing, exports, and more.

County mayor Frank O’Flynn said Cork is on the up and Local Enterprise Week is a grand showcase, inviting over 2,000 attendees to explore the myriad supports available.

Cork County Council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan said the local authority’s bond with the business community is unbreakable. ‘We look forward to showcasing the best in business that County Cork has to offer.’

To register for and event see localenterprise.ie/CorkNorthandWest/