West Cork-founded digital firm Granite to create 10 jobs

DIGITAL agency Granite is set to create 10 new jobs in Ireland by the end of next year, with revenue set to increase by €1.2m, after securing a partnership agreement with web content management giant Kentico.

The new appointments will include roles in software engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning), development, and consulting, and are being made available across Granite’s offices in Cork, Dublin, and Galway.

Founded in Skibbereen, Granite is the fastest-growing digital agency in Ireland. It has also been appointed as a Kentico ‘gold partner’, the first digital agency in Ireland to secure this status, which signifies expertise in Kentico’s technology.

Granite expects to grow its revenues by an additional €1.2m over the next 12 months from the enhanced Kentico partnership, reaching annual revenues of more than €15m. Kentico powers over 35,000 websites across 120 countries, and Granite believes their partnership will support plans to drive customer acquisition and grow its business across Ireland, the US, and Europe.

This partnership enhances Granite Digital’s ability to cater to its expanding customer base across Ireland, Europe, and the US, meeting a rising demand for immersive digital experiences on e-commerce platforms.

‘We are delighted to announce the expansion of our team in Ireland as well as our elevated partnership with Kentico,’ said Granite chief operations officer Robert Carpenter. ‘Achieving the prestigious Gold Partner status is a testament to our team’s exceptional capabilities and unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled digital solutions. Together with Kentico, we have strong growth targets in Ireland and internationally, particularly in the United States,’ he added.

‘As the demand for digital services offerings continues to surge, we are determined to scale more companies through transformative digital solutions, propelling our own company’s growth in the process.

‘This invaluable partnership grants us access to the latest software and cutting-edge resources, ensuring our customers always benefit from highly effective digital solutions.

‘With Kentico’s innovative digital experience platform, we look forward to driving exceptional business results for both our current and prospective clients.’