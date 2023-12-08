West Cork businesswomen develop skills on Council programme

A TRAINING programme for local women in business organised by Cork County Council has taken place in Springfort Hall Hotel in north Cork.

The programme was organised by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West and is aimed at championing the success of women in business. Some of the skills covered included business strategy planning, finance, marketing strategies, sales tactics, human resource management, leadership proficiency, and team-building.

Among the diverse group of local businesses who participated in the trasformative programme were West Cork women Anna Groniecka of Anna Groniecka Photography Clonakilty, Antje Guest of Éiníní Early Years Music, Clonakilty, and Gemma Kingston of The Family Edit, Bandon.

'Our local enterprise offices are at the heart of the business community assisting in generating sustainable jobs for the region. With a particular focus on female entrepreneurship, this programme encourages and supports women in business to reach their full potential,' said county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said. 'Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West have an excellent track record in supporting successful women in business. I encourage business owners to make contact with the office to explore how they can assist in growing and strengthening business.'

'These entrepreneurs provide excellent role models for women in business in the region. Through training and support programmes such as this, business ideas are often unlocked and the capacity of participants is developed to provide for a stronger foundation for success,' said Council director of services, economic development, enterprise and tourism Sharon Corcoran.