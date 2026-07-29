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€1 million winning ticket sold at Kent Station

July 29th, 2026 11:06 AM

By Jackie Keogh

€1 million winning ticket sold at Kent Station Image
Free Pics No Repro Fee 28 july 2026 Jordan Daly, Sol Ashraf and Furqan Ziaee ,Staff at Tom Stanley’s store in Kent Train Station, Cork City, celebrate after learning their store sold the winning ticket for Sunday’s 2pm Daily Million draw, worth €1 million. Photography by Gerard McCarthy Julien Behal photography More Info Contact Emma Monaghan [email protected] or Sarah Orr [email protected] at National Lottery

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CHECK your tickets because a €1 million winner was sold at Tom Stanley’s store at Kent Station in Cork.

The owner of the Daily Million ticket from Sunday’s 2pm draw purchased a Quick Pick on the day of the draw, making it a remarkable weekend for National Lottery players, with two new millionaires created across Saturday and Sunday.

A player in Co. Offaly won Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €8,221,849, while Sunday afternoon’s Daily Million draw delivered another top prize win for Cork. The latest result brings the total number of National Lottery millionaires so far this year to 19, including four in Cork.

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Store manager, Musharaf Hussain, was delighted to receive the call from the National Lottery to hear that his store sold the top prize-winning ticket from the weekend.

He said 'We welcome a constant stream of people through our doors every day, whether they're commuting, heading off on holidays, visiting Cork or simply passing through. That's what makes this win so exciting; it really could be anyone!'

 

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