€1 million winning ticket sold at Kent Station

CHECK your tickets because a €1 million winner was sold at Tom Stanley’s store at Kent Station in Cork.

The owner of the Daily Million ticket from Sunday’s 2pm draw purchased a Quick Pick on the day of the draw, making it a remarkable weekend for National Lottery players, with two new millionaires created across Saturday and Sunday.

A player in Co. Offaly won Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €8,221,849, while Sunday afternoon’s Daily Million draw delivered another top prize win for Cork. The latest result brings the total number of National Lottery millionaires so far this year to 19, including four in Cork.

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Store manager, Musharaf Hussain, was delighted to receive the call from the National Lottery to hear that his store sold the top prize-winning ticket from the weekend.

He said 'We welcome a constant stream of people through our doors every day, whether they're commuting, heading off on holidays, visiting Cork or simply passing through. That's what makes this win so exciting; it really could be anyone!'