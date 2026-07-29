Singer Glen Hansard dies following motorbike crash

The death has taken place of acclaimed singer/songwriter Glen Hansard, following a motorbike collision in Lucan, Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The 56-year-old dad of one, who was the frontman with The Frames, won an Academy award in 2008 along with Markéta Irglová for the song 'Falling Slowly' taken from the film 'Once' which both singers starred in.

Glen was a regular visitor to West Cork and became great friends with the late Fergus O'Farrell, signer with Interference and he went onto to play with the band for a series of gigs over 10 years ago including at the Skibbereen Arts Festival. He also played gigs in various venues in West Cork including De Barra's in Clonakilty and The Frames also played the Liss Aird festival in 1997 along with artists such as Nick Cave and Patti Smith.

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Earlier this year, The Frames played De Barra's as part of a nationwide tour of small intimate venues across the country, while Glen himself was due to play Cork Opera House this November.

Glenn first found fame playing the role of Outspan in Alan Parker's 'The Commitments' in 1991 but went on to have huge success with the band The Frames, formed the previous year releasing several albums and memorable tracks such as 'Revelate' 'Star Star' and 'The Dancer'. He was also a voice for those who found themselves homeless and always attended the annual Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street in aid of homelessness.

In paying tribute to the late singer, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O'Donovan said few artists made as big an impact on modern storytelling as Glen.

'From his early days busking on the streets of Dublin, through The Commitments, to founding rock outfit The Frame, Hansard consistently poured passion and vulnerability into every note. His impact will last generations in Irish music, even as his life has ended far too soon.'

He had recently completed a solo European tour with his last gig of the tour taking place at Trinity College earlier this month.

Glen is survived by his partner Maire Saaritsa and their son Christy.