Union Hall’s Glenmar acquires Co Galway firm Mary’s Fish

GLENMAR Shellfish, a subsidiary of West Cork-based Lisavaird Food Group, has acquired Chef’s Choice Fish Company, trading as Mary’s Fish in Ballybrit, Galway.

Glenmar Shellfish already had a presence in Dublin, Wexford, Midleton, Union Hall and now Galway. Glenmar has been operating for 40 years and employs 48 people across its operations in Ireland, the UK and Italy, supplied by over 150 fishing vessels.

Glenmar says that Mary’s Fish, a family-run business established 10 years ago, will operate under the Glenmar brand. Its 15 staff will be retained and founder Mary Kilcommins will continue to manage day-to-day activity.

Glenmar ceo Juan Blanes said the deal represents an important step in Glenmar’s growth in the west of Ireland. ‘Mary has built an excellent reputation for quality and we look forward to working with Mary and the team as we expand our operations,’ he said.

Glenmar parent Lisavaird Co-Op said the acquisition broadens the Lisavaird Food Group’s portfolio within the Irish food industry. It is a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green brand and, having been established in 1925, will celebrate its centenary next year.

The group recorded a turnover of €213m in 2023, with Glenmar contributing €57m.

Lisavaird Co-Op is one of the leading co-operative groups in West Cork and is entirely owned by local farmers. Lisavaird Food Group has interests in the seafood, dairy, cooked meats and bakery sectors.