Union Hall businesswoman picks up all-Ireland award

A UNION Hall woman has been named Occupational Health Professional of the Year 2024 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF).

Carol Deasy is the founder of Occupational Health Solutions, which provides provide quality occupational health and ergonomic solutions to businesses of all sizes. Carole worked in Britain’s NHS and in New Zealand before returning to Ireland and setting up her company in Union Hall three years ago.

Carol has identified health risks in the workplace to help reduce injuries, illnesses, and absenteeism, ultimately fostering a safer and more productive work environment.

‘I am so proud to accept our second Business All-Star Accreditation and the title of Business All-Star Occupational Health Professional Of The Year 2024 from the All-Ireland Business Foundation. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of my team who are as hardworking as they are talented,’ said Carol.

‘It is a huge honour to be surrounded by so many inspiring people and a bigger honour still to serve our fantastic clients. We are delighted to be part of the AIBF tribe and very proud to display the AIBF marque as a powerful symbol of trust and quality.’

The All-Ireland Business Foundation accreditation, which is now held by over 650 firms, is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of best-in-class Irish

businesses.

Kieran Ring, the deputy chair of AIBF’s adjudication board, praised Carol ‘dedicating herself to providing innovative and comprehensive Occupational Health Solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and organisations.

‘Her deep understanding of occupational hazards, regulations, and best practices has empowered her to develop and implement effective health and safety programs that prioritise the well-being of employees.’