Ummera Smokehouse: ‘I couldn’t think of a better pair for the job’

Anthony Cresswell, the previous owner of Ummera Smokehouse near Timoleague, has announced the return of the business under their production manager, Sorin Cernela and his wife, Inna.

The announcement was made last week, where Mr Cresswell said he had ‘great faith in their ability to provide the same high standards you all expect’.

‘With Sorin’s dominion over brine and flame and Inna’s grace and charm, I couldn’t think of a better pair for the job’.

‘While I begin to occupy myself with fishing, reading and the occasional jigsaw(!), I imagine my family will be hard tasked to keep me away from the excitement that Sorin and Inna create!

‘Passing the baton down to a younger generation can be tough but I feel at ease knowing that Sorin is truly a part of the Ummera Smokehouse family, with a good grasp on tradition and the joie de vivre for innovation and freshness that is necessary for such a business’.

Production will continue on the company’s well-known and prize winning classics, with products available to order online from this week for collection or delivery after Monday, May 26th.

Information on availability to retail outlets, suppliers, and restaurants will be made very soon by the company, and even Anthony himself is looking forward to the news:

‘I know that I myself cannot wait to tuck right back into them!’